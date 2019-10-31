Altria: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.6 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.86 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.41 billion, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.28 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.19 to $4.27 per share.

Altria shares have declined roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 22%. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

