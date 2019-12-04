Alphabet, ConocoPhillips rise while Instructure, G-III fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc., up $24.20 to $1,318.94

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are relinquishing their executive positions in Google's parent company.

Expedia Group Inc., up $6.17 to $105.56

CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill resigned at the request of the company's board.

HP Inc., up 41 cents to $20.04

Activist investor Carl Icahn wrote an open letter to HP's board urging it to consider a takeover proposal from Xerox.

G-III Apparel Group Inc., down 62 cents to $27.89

The women's clothing company, whose brands include DKNY and Donna Karan, cut its full-year forecasts.

Instructure Inc., down $4.21 to $48.75

The online education company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $47.60 a share in cash.

HealthEquity Inc., up $2.08 to $63.32

The provider of services for managing health care accounts reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

ConocoPhillips, up $1.74 to $60.63

Energy companies rose along with a sharp increase in the price of crude oil.

Campbell Soup Co., up 89 cents to $48.47

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 vegetable juice released earnings that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.