Alpha and Omega: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $106.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $117 million to $121 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.09, a drop of 2.5% in the last 12 months.

