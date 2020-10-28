Allegiant Travel: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $29.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $1.82 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.81 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $201 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.2 million.

Allegiant Travel shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $123.90, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

