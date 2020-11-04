Albemarle: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $98.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $746.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $733.5 million.

Albemarle expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion.

Albemarle shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $93.43, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALB