Albany International: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) _ Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.6 million.

The Rochester, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The textile and composite maker posted revenue of $212 million in the period.

Albany International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million.

Albany International shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.04, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIN