After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press July 3, 2022 Updated: July 3, 2022 7:59 a.m.
Chief Nurse Executive Danielle Maness stands in an empty examination room that was used to perform abortions at the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, W.Va. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade, the clinic had to suspend abortion services because of an 1800s-era abortion ban in West Virginia state code.
2 of12 The waiting room of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, W.Va. sits empty on Wednesday June 29, 2022. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the clinic had to suspend abortion services because of an 1800s-era abortion ban in West Virginia state code. Leah Willingham/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Katie Quiñonez, executive Director of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, sits in her office at the clinic in Charleston, W.Va. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The only abortion provider in the state had to immediately suspend abortion services following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. West Virginia has an 1800s-era abortion ban on the books that makes providing abortions a felony. Leah Willingham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A sign for the Women's Health Center of West Virginia is displayed in the clinic's empty waiting room on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia's only abortion clinic stopped performing abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but the facility is still open to provide routine gynecological care, like cervical exams and cancer screenings. Leah Willingham/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Beth Fiddler, a receptionist and telephone counselor at the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, staples paperwork in her office outside the clinic's empty waiting room on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Charleston, W.Va. Leah Willingham/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Pamphlets and other resources on abortion care sit on a table in the empty waiting room of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Charleston, W.Va. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the clinic had to suspend abortion services because of an 1800s-era abortion ban in West Virginia state code. Leah Willingham/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Chief Nurse Executive Danielle Maness walks through the empty hallway of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, W.Va. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The only abortion provider in the state had to immediately suspend abortion services following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. West Virginia has an 1800s-era abortion ban on the books that makes providing abortions a felony. Leah Willingham/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Kaylen Barker, chief lobbyist and communications manager for the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, reflects on the impact shutting down abortion services has had on staff and patients in the clinic's conference room on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Charleston, W.Va. Leah Willingham/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Danielle Maness has squeezed the hands of hundreds of anxious patients lying on tables in the procedure room, now empty. She's recorded countless vital signs and delivered scores of snacks to the recovery area, now silent.
Peering into each darkened room at West Virginia 's only abortion clinic, the chief nurse wondered whether she'd ever treat patients here for abortion care again.
LEAH WILLINGHAM