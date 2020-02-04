Aflac: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) _ Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $782 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.56 billion.

Aflac expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.32 to $4.52 per share.

Aflac shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.17, a rise of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

