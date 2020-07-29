Aflac: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) _ Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $805 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $5.41 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.48 billion.

Aflac shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.29, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFL