Advantage Oil & Gas: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.67. A year ago, they were trading at $1.51.

