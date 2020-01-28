Advanced Micro: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $170 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, were 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

Advanced Micro expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion.

Advanced Micro shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.53, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMD