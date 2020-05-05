Acorda: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ARDSLEY, N.Y. (AP) _ Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

The Ardsley, New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 94 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $12.10.

