Acadia Realty Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) _ Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Rye, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $17.8 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 23 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $9 million, or 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $51.3 million in the period.

The company's shares have decreased 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.11, a decrease of 64% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKR