Aaon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17.8 million.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.
The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $125.6 million in the period.
Aaon shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.
