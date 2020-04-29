AZZ: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $10.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $245.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.2 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

AZZ shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ