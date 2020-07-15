ASML: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) _ ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $826.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $1.97.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period.

ASML shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 92% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASML