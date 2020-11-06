AG Mortgage Investment Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.4 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.81. A year ago, they were trading at $15.19.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITT