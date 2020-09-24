AAR: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) _ AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $14.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 17 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $400.8 million in the period.

AAR shares have dropped 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.83, a drop of 59% in the last 12 months.

