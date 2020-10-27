2U: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $201.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.7 million.

2U expects full-year revenue in the range of $760 million to $775 million.

2U shares have increased 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.34, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

