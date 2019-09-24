Margaret Antonia Shergalis of Darien marries David Joshua Rynecki

Margaret Antonia Shergalis married David Joshua Rynecki on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Darien. Margaret Antonia Shergalis married David Joshua Rynecki on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Darien. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Margaret Antonia Shergalis of Darien marries David Joshua Rynecki 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Margaret Antonia Shergalis, a daughter of Edward and Dorothy Shergalis of Darien, was married on Saturday, Sept. 21, to David Joshua Rynecki, son of Nick and Mary Sue Rynecki of Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Raymond Bechard, author and human rights activist, officiated the ceremony at the Country Club of Darien.

Margaret is a former Head of Corporate Access at Macquarie, the Sydney-headquartered investment bank. She spent seven years in that capacity in Hong Kong before moving back to New York City in 2015. Her background is in equity syndicate. She is a beta gamma sigma graduate of NYU Stern School of Business and has a BA from Connecticut College. Her father is a retired banker and businessman, and her mother is a retired teacher of gifted children in the Darien Public Schools.

David is the founder and Managing Partner of Blue Heron Research Partners, a qualitative due diligence company headquartered in New York City. He graduated from American University and received an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He was a senior writer at Fortune magazine and has published the book “Deals on the Green: Lessons in Business and Life from America’s Top Executives.”

David has two sons from a previous marriage.

The bridegroom's father is a retired advertising executive who ran Rynecki & Gunn Advertising. His mother is a retired executive at NEWSWEEK.