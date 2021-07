Contributed photo

Hannah Henshaw Litchfield, daughter of Eric and Marie Litchfield of Darien, was married to John “Jack” Clark Liakas, son of Constantine Liakas of Augusta, Me., and Constance Ottmann of Hallowell, Me., on July 6.

Hayley Berg Litchfield, sister of the bride, officiated at the ceremony, which was held at the Litchfield family home in Tupper Lake, N.Y.