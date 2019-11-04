Darien’s Edward F. Lyons III marries Brittany N. Phillips of Greenwich

Brittany N. Phillips and Edward (Tripp) F. Lyons III were married last month at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Darien with Reverend Ellen Tillotson officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Glenn and Joyce Phillips of Greenwich. The groom is the son of Edward Lyons Jr. and Jane Lyons of Darien.

The gride wore her mother’s wedding veil and included fabric sewn into her wedding dress from her grandmother’s wedding dress. Her grandmother was in attendance.

Charlotte Bates Golod, best friend of the Bride from college days, was Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids, also, from college days included: Marielle Bianchi, MaryKate Breslin and Bethany Verdone, along with Charlotte Lyons, sister of the Groom; Sarah Bonn, Caroline Bonn and Emily Bonn, all cousins of the Groom.

The Best Men were James Lyons, brother of the Groom; and, Steve Carey, best childhood friend of the Groom. Groomsmen, also, from college as well as high school days included: Edward Boehlke, Jimmy Cockerill, Chris Mahoney, Chester Murray, Jay O’Connor, Matt Sachs and Red Sheresky.

Penelope Gordon, cousin and godchild of the Bride, was the Flower Girl and Wells Graney, cousin of the Groom, was the Ring Bearer.

Both the Bride and the Groom are graduates of Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, PA where they met freshman year in their dorm back in 2008; started a close friendship then fell in love and stayed together ever since. The Bride holds a Bachelor Degree in Organization and Management with a Minor in Spanish and is employed with Exos in New York City in Human Resources. The Groom has a Bachelor Degree in History and is employed by Iron Hound Management as an Originator in New York City.

Following a reception held at the Stamford Yacht Club in Stamford, CT the couple left for a honeymoon adventure to Singapore and Bali. They are currently living in New York City.