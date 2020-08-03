Darien High grad Lindsay Thorén weds Westport’s Peter Berg

Lindsay M. Thorén, a daughter of Lisa E. Thorén and Peter L. Thorén of Darien, was married Aug. 1, to Peter A. Berg, son of Kathleen C. Berg and Charles G. Berg of Westport.

The wedding was officiated by the groom’s father in the Bergs’ garden with their families and a few close friends in attendance.

The bride, 31, is a brand marketing and partnerships consultant. She graduated from Darien High School in 2007 and Miami University in 2011. Her father is executive vice president of Access Industries, a privately held company based in New York with multiple global assets. The bride’s mother is a mixed media artist and a freelance graphic designer.

The groom, 32, is vice president of corporate development of Parallel, a global health and wellness company with a portfolio of cannabinoid brands and technology. In 2006, he graduated from Greens Farms Academy, then from Boston College and Columbia Law School. His father is an executive in the healthcare industry. The groom’s mother is a recording artist and singer song-writer.

The bride and groom met while both living in Los Angeles. They were close friends for over five years until their friendship turned into romance.