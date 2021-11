The Everwell co-working space in Darien is hosting a Moms Night Out event with Allergy Mom M.D., also known as Dr. Julie Sweeney, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.

The event will offer an evening of education, support and connection, and a chance for moms to recharge with other moms.

It is also open to moms and anyone who wants to learn more about living with children’s food allergies. The event is also designed to help moms who have children with allergies or who have friends whose children have allergies.

The event is sponsored by the Maureen Bloom Playdates, the CT New Neighbors real estate agency and Everwell.

Sweeney is a lifelong resident of Darien and a pediatrician who now serves on the Darien EMS Post 53 advisory board. She is also the mom of three sons, all of whom have food allergies. She is also the founder of Allergy Mom M.D.

To register, visit theeverwell.com, and click “calendar” at the top of the website. The event is free for members, and $25 for nonmembers.

Everwell is located at 19 Old Kings Highway S., Suite 310, in Darien.

Bridge class offered for beginning players

The Darien Community Association is offering a bridge class that is designed exclusively to teach beginners how to play the complex card game.

The course, which is dubbed “Pupil to Player in Record Time: Supervised Newplicate Bridge,” will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays from November through May. Each session of the drop-in course costs $10.

Class participants can come with a partner or the teachers will help find one. DCA membership is not required for the course.

“We’ll be by your side, guiding you as you bid and play. This will be a no-stress, fun-filled way to up your game,” according to the DCA website. Instructors will provide detailed write-ups post-game for each hand played.

For information, DCA students can contact Joan Bergen at joankbergen@gmail.com. Student with Come Play Bridge can contact Robin Sanders at 203-832-8707.

Bergen will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination from all of the participants.

To register for the “Pupil to Player in Record Time” course, or for information on other bridge games offered at the DCA, visit dariendca.org/bridge-classes/.

The Darien Community Association, is located at 274 Middlesex Road in Darien.

Yale law prof to speak on Constitution

The Mather Homestead of Darien is hosting Akhil Reed Amar, a professor at the Yale University Law School, for a Scholars Lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. The event will be held in its Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center, also known as “The Barn.”

In his talk, Amar will discuss the constitutional significance of a wide range of modern cases and controversies, including gun control, gay rights, the Electoral College, campaign financing, filibuster reform and presidential impeachments.

Attendees are encouraged to ask any question about the U.S. constitutional system.

The Mather Homestead is partnering with the Barrett Bookstore for the event. Amar’s book, “The Words That Made Us: America’s Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840,” is available for purchase at the Barrett Bookstore at 6 Corbin Drive in Darien or at the event.

For tickets, visit matherhomestead.org. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Mather Homestead is located at 19 Mather Road in Darien.

Darien rowers earn gold again

Lachlan McLaren and Ian Holly of Darien, who row for the Maritime Rowing Club in Norwalk, recently delivered their best performance at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston on Sunday, Oct. 24.

They bested a field of 42 entrants on the legendary 5-kilometer course, winning gold for the third time in five years as part of the the Men’s U19, Under 19 Coexed Quad team, at the Maritime Rowing Club.

In addition to McLaren, and Holly, Justin Sun of Weston, Kevin Krotty of Fairfield and Ashlyn Villafranca of Norwalk are also members of the team.

The Maritime Rowing Club trains athletes from over 20 local schools and is known for sending athletes to top level collegiate programs for rowing.

Atria Darien hosts art show opening

The Atria Darien retirement community will host an art show opening and wine reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.

The special event will showcase the work of local artist, Jacky Fromentin.

Fromentin’s artwork will be on display daily in the Gratia Gillespie Art Gallery of the Atria Darien throughout the month of November.

Atria Darien is located at 50 Ledge Road. For more information, visit www.atriaseniorliving.com/retirement-communities/atria-darien-darien-ct/.

Gift cards needed to help at Thanksgiving

The Darien Human Services Department is collecting grocery store gift cards as part of a Thanksgiving drive through Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The department’s employees collecting gift cards to local grocery stores to distribute to Darien families and senior citizens in need.

Darien residents can drop off gift cards at Darien Town Hall at 2 Renshaw Road Town Hall hours from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or mail them to Darien Human Services, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien CT 06820.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has become more prevalent in the area, according to the town of Darien.

Lawyer with real estate focus joins local firm

Attorney Joseph Cessario has joined the Cummings & Lockwood law firm as a residential and commercial real estate principal in the Private Clients Group and the Commercial Real Estate Group.

Cessario will focus on Darien, Stamford, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Westport, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Trumbull.

He will work in the Stamford office for Cummings & Lockwood, which also has offices in Greenwich and West Hartford as well as in Naples, Bonita Springs and Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

He will handle a variety of residential and commercial real estate legal matters, including real estate closing services, refinancings, 1031 exchanges, condominium conversions, title issues, easements and contract drafting, negotiation and review of related documents for the purchase, sale and financing of real estate.

He was previously a partner at Zeldes, Needle & Cooper for about 11 years. Cessario has previous professional experience as an architectural designer and development consultant.

Cessario earned a graduate degree in architecture from Tulane University in New Orleans, and a doctor of law from the Pace University School of Law in New York.

He is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association, the District of Columbia Bar Association in Washington, D.C, the Fairfield County Bar Association and the American Institute of Architects and Urban Land Institute.

Climate change author to speak at virtual event

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore will host author Elizabeth Kolbert in a virtual event on her book, “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

The book is focused on environmental crises and the technological solutions available to humanity to address them.

Kolbert’s research takes her to a plant in Iceland where carbon dioxide is turned into stone; to a fake cavern in a cave in the Mojave Desert in California that houses the world’s rarest fish; and to Harvard University, where researchers are contemplating launching tiny diamond particles into the atmosphere to lower the Earth’s temperature, the inpsiration for the book’s title.

She is also the author of “Field Notes from a Catastrophe: Man, Nature, and Climate Change,” and “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History,” for which she won a Pulitzer Prize.

To register to attend the event, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5323.