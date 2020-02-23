  • St. Luke's Darien will offer 'Ashes to Go' at the Noroton Heights Train Station on Ash Wednesday morning, Feb. 26. Photo: Contributed

St. Luke’s Darien will offers commuters “Ashes To Go” on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday and clergy from St Luke’s Darien will be at the Noroton Heights train station from 6:30 to 7:30 am to offer commuters “Ashes to Go,” a chance for them to observe this solemn holy day and still keep to their busy schedules.

St Luke’s will also offer Ash Wednesday services at the church and chapel (1864 Post Rd, Darien) at 9:30 am, 12 Noon, 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. All are welcome.