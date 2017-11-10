Letter: Help Trout Unlimited improve Schenck’s Island

To the Editors:

The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, a local, volunteer-led nonprofit with more than 600 members in our area communities, has a chance to win our share of $50,000 in cash prizes to improve the Norwalk River, a community resource we all care about.

Please help us win by going to embraceastream.org and making a donation of as little as $10 to our Schenck’s Island Habitat Improvement Project. This project will fix erosion along 1,300 linear feet of Norwalk River stream bank in Schenck’s Island Open Space, and improve the in-stream habitat in our incredible town open space. We’ve already raised $21,000 for this project in grants from Patagonia, Orvis and other sources — but we need your help to fully fund this work.

Every gift you make can unlock prizes ranging from $250 to $5,000 from a $50,000 prize pool created by Orvis and Trout Unlimited and the more donations our project receives, the better our chances of winning. Please help us by making a donation before the contest ends on Nov. 12 and telling all of your friends and family members to support this important local project.

Thanks to Orvis and Trout Unlimited, who have sponsored this national contest, we all have a chance to make the Norwalk River cleaner and healthier.

Thank you for your support.

Jim Glowienka

Mianus Chapter TU