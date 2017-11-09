Former owner of Benny’s Restaurant arrested for sale of oxycodone, marijuana

Police have arrested a Darien resident for possession of prescription drugs and marijuana following a two week investigation. The Darien Police Detective Division and Selective Enforcement Unit determined that Benjamin Bruno Jr, 67, had been selling oxycodone from his home at 10 Henry Street, near Middlesex Middle School. Bruno was once the owner of the Noroton Heights restaurant Benny’s, which closed in 2008.

With assistance from the Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit, officers purchased oxycodone from Bruno at his residence and acquired warrants for his arrest following the sale. A search of Bruno’s home produced more than 75 pills of Oxycodone and Oxycontin and more than an ounce of marijuana. Packaging materials and equipment at the scene indicated that Bruno had intended to sell marijuana as well.

He was placed under arrested and charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bruno posted $5,000 bond and is due to appear in court on Nov. 20.