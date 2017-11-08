Minute Girl: Wisinski fires shot heard around the first round

FIELD HOCKEY

Kendall Wisinski: give her a minute, she’ll give you a goal.

I had limited time. — Kendall Wisinski

Or less than a minute, as the case may be. Because, coming off a hampered hamstring, she just didn’t have that much time.

“I had to see how it felt, and to just get my mind back into it,” added Wisinski who scored 51 seconds into the Wave’s 6-0 victory over Hall in the Class L first round at home on Wednesday. “Because I knew I had limited time.”

Darien led 3-0 at the half.

“We showed up on fire and Kendall Wisinksi was back again today,” said KiKi Tropsa. “She scored during the first minute of the game. It was a great shot on net.”

The five-seed Wave (14-2-1-0) plays at county rival Norwalk (four-seed, 15-2-0) in the quarterfinals 5:30pm Friday.

“The next game is going to be a battle,” said Tropsa, with the Wave beating the Bears last week 4-0 in the FCIAC semifinals. “But if we continue to play our game, I have no doubt that we will top whomever we face ahead.”

Wisinski loomed large, giving the Wave scoring parade a lift like the lead Macy’s Day balloon.

“The ball was just right there,” Wisinski said. “I got a cross from Sydney Schrenker. And it just came behind me and I kind of pushed it to my right, and just, whacked it into the goal.

“And fortunately, I got a good angle.”

The Wave had follow-on lift from Emily Schwartzman.

“Just a really nice rebound,” Darien coach Mo Minicus said. “Top left of the circle and (she) swept it in.”

Sophomore Molly Hellman made it 3-0.

“It was a wheel and deal off a corner with Bridget Mahoney and Katie Elders,” Minicus said. “Bridget shot it to cage and Molly tipped it in; a beautiful corner.”

Schrenker made it 4-0 scoring on a rebound early in the second half.

Katie Elders fired from the top for 5-0.

And Hannah Riegel made it 6-0.

And, Hannah Riegel.

“Hannah Riegel — with six minutes left — we threw her up there at the forward line,” said Minicus of the normally stay-at-home efficient senior defenseman for this excellently defended team. “Because she has such great stick-handling skills and she has a great shot, and she’s smart.”

Riegel scored off a commotion in front.

“It’s great,” Minicus said. “We’re happy for her. She plays defense. She’s crafty.”

Hurt in the FCIAC semifinals, and missing the final, Wisinski crafted her comeback, with care.

“My physical therapist told me to play like five minutes of the first half, and just see how it felt,” she said.

Hall might say it felt OK. What about Wisinski?

“It was a tiny bit stiff,” she said. “But honestly I think I have to kind of take baby steps in order to be back at full force for quarterfinals, and hopefully semifinals and championship.

“Fingers crossed for that.”

Schwartzman and Mahoney had assists.

Erica Blaze (one save) started in goal for Darien and Grace Aronsohn came in with 20 minutes to go for the shared shutout.

Darien put 30 shots on goal with Anna Bobruff keeping the Wave scoring out of the double digits.

“I was really only going to play her five or six minutes in,” Minicus said of Wisinski, a key senior forward all season. “And she scored in 51 seconds.

“You know? She hated sitting out.”

“Hopefully I can play longer than five minutes at Norwalk,” said Wisinski.