Unlocked car stolen near Half Mile Road, car burglary reported nearby

A resident of Half Mile Road reported his car stolen to police on the morning of Nov. 5. The victim went outside at about 9:45 a.m. to find his Audi SUV missing from his driveway. He told police he had parked the car at about 9:30 p.m. the prior night and left it unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was reported stolen but no further evidence was found near the scene.

Less than a mile away a resident of Sherry Lane reported that her car’s glove compartment and center console had been rifled through. Again, the car had been left unlocked in the driveway. Police advise all residents to lock their cars and secure their belongings, wherever they park.

