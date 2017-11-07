NEWFLASH: Stevenson takes fourth term, opponent Richards projected to lose selectmen seat

UPDATE 8:45— First Selectman Jayme Stevenson has been re-elected to a fourth term as town leader according to early results from campaign headquarters. Results without absentee ballots show her earning 2,395 votes over her opponent, one term-Selectman Rob Richards. Richards is currently the lowest vote getter on the selectmen ballot before final tally, behind his running mate, newcomer Pamela Sparkman, 1004-906. That would leave Richards without a seat on the board.

4 p.m. — As of 4 p.m., 2,285 voters in Darien have turned out to the polls, or 18.1%, up from 15.3% as of 4 p.m. in 2015.

2 p.m. — As of 2 p.m. vter turnout in Darien is at 14.3%, or 1,876 voters. This is up from 11.8% in 2015.

12 noon — The gap between turnout in 2015 and 2017 is slightly widening, with 1,397 voters turning out in Darien as of 12. That is 10.6% of registered voters vs. 8.4% in 2015.

9 a.m. — As of 9 a.m. 628 voters, or 4.8% have turned out to the polls. In 2015, 3.7% had turned out. Compared with last year’s Presidential election year, as of 9 a.m. 3,187 residents voted as of 9 a.m. which was 23% of registered voters

Tuesday is Election Day. The Darien Times will be monitoring poll turnout with numbers provided by the town’s Registrar of Voters. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling locations include Town Hall, 35 Leroy Ave, Hindley School and Noroton Heights Fire Department. If you are unsure where to vote, here is an alphabetical list of streets and their respective polling locations from the registrar.

As of 7 a.m., 131 Darien voters have cast their vote, or 1% of registered voters. In 2015, as of 7 a.m., 0.8% of registered voters had turned out.

Darien’s first selectman race is contested this year, with Republican incumbent First Selectman Jayme Stevenson being challenged by Democrat Selectman Rob Richards, as well as petitioning candidate Chris Noe.

Wreaths Across American sponsorships will also be available for purchase at polling locations. Find out more here.