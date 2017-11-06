Himes mourns for victims of Texas shooting

WASHINGTON, DC— Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) released the following statement after the deadly shooting in Sutherland, Texas left dozens killed and wounded:

“In Texas, yesterday, we witnessed another of the deadliest mass shootings in American history, where worshippers in the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, young and old, were indiscriminately gunned down. A place of peace and community turned into a nightmare. Once again, the brave first responders who rushed toward danger deserve our thanks, as the victims and their families deserve our compassion and mourning.

“I pledged, after the brutal killing at Pulse in Orlando, to end my silence in the face of the gun violence onslaught. When seemingly every type of open venue – schools, churches, festivals, movie theaters, clubs, everywhere we go for community, friendship or time with our families – has been targeted by this terror, Congress’s silence is more deafening that ever. We must act. We must try something for the sake of all the innocent lives lost and the lives we could still save.

“Last week, I introduced a bill with Senator Richard Blumenthal that would, in part, make it harder for individuals subject to temporary protection orders because of domestic violence to buy or possess firearms. I don’t know if it would have made a difference in yesterday’s tragedy, but it might prevent the next one. Or the one after that. Or the one after that. Or the one after that. And just because smart, incremental change can’t prevent every death, doesn’t mean we should throw up our hands in despair. We should work to prevent the dangers we can anticipate, and react to the mistakes of the past to stop as much bloodshed as we can. That is Congress’s job. That is our duty. And we are failing.”