Darien Times

Onbargi and Cone go 1-2 at Head of the Charles

By Steven Buono on November 5, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

darien-110517boat

Maritime competes at HOTC 2017.

ROWING

Darien rowers Salim Onbargi (DHS ’18) and Tim Cone (DHS ’19) earned gold and silver respectively at the 53rd Annual Head of the Charles Regatta recently.

Competing for the Norwalk-based Maritime Crew team, Onbargi and fellow oarsmen finished first in the Men’s Youth Coxed Quad event with a course-record time of 15:21.350. They were more than 29 seconds faster than the runner-up crew in the three-mile race.

darien-110517onbargi

Salim Onbargi with his title winning wares.

Cone came in second in the Men’s Youth Doubles race.

darien-110517cone

Tim Cone on the podium for his award.

Held annually since 1965, the Head of the Charles Regatta is the world’s largest two-day rowing event.

darien-110517maritime

From left are coach Yulia Chagina, Will Legenzowski (John Jay HS ’18), Liam Galloway (Ridgefield HS ’18), Carly Legenzowski (John Jay HS ’20), Nate Phelps (St. Lukes, ’18), Salim Onbargi (DHS ’18), Coach Yan Vengerovskiy).

More than 11,000 athletes from around the world compete in 55 different events at the regatta, which takes place on the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass.

darien-110517rowing

Tim Cone (DHS ’19) with coaches Vengerovskiy and Chagina.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Sunday: Darien's DAR to present genealogy workshop Next Post Test Drive: Ride in comfort with Hyundai Tucson
About author
Steven Buono

Steven Buono


Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress