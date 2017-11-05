Onbargi and Cone go 1-2 at Head of the Charles

ROWING

Darien rowers Salim Onbargi (DHS ’18) and Tim Cone (DHS ’19) earned gold and silver respectively at the 53rd Annual Head of the Charles Regatta recently.

Competing for the Norwalk-based Maritime Crew team, Onbargi and fellow oarsmen finished first in the Men’s Youth Coxed Quad event with a course-record time of 15:21.350. They were more than 29 seconds faster than the runner-up crew in the three-mile race.

Cone came in second in the Men’s Youth Doubles race.

Held annually since 1965, the Head of the Charles Regatta is the world’s largest two-day rowing event.

More than 11,000 athletes from around the world compete in 55 different events at the regatta, which takes place on the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass.