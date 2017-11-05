Sunday: Darien’s DAR to present genealogy workshop

Daughters of the American Revolution lineage research chairman Ida Ransom will be the keynote speaker when Darien’s Good Wife’s River Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors their annual Genealogy Workshop on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 4 pm at the Darien Library’s Conference Room, 1441 Post Road. The public is invited to attend.

Ransom will present a program called ‘Honoring Your Ancestors.” Ransom is a teacher by education and an administrator by profession. She is a member of several historical societies and family associations as well as twenty hereditary societies. She is currently the Registrar for four state hereditary societies as well as Registrar in CT Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames 17th Century.

Current and prospective DAR members will be on hand to help with and participate in the DAR application process. Membership in the DAR is open to any woman over the age of 18 who can trace her direct lineage to a Patriot whose last act was to fight for or give material aid to the cause of American Independence. For more information, contact Regent, Katherine Love at 203-662-0049.