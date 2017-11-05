Darien Times

Darien Girl Scouts to host ice skating party on Election Day

The Darien Girl Scouts are hosting a free ice skating party open to all Darien girls interested in joining Girl Scouts. The event will be at Darien Ice Rink on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. All current and prospective Girl Scouts are invited. Bring skates or rent skates. Must attend with an adult.

At Girl Scouts, the next opportunity to stand up, speak up, and take the lead is never far away. With us, you’ll discover the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader in you, and watch her shine, again and again.

Please RSVP to [email protected].

