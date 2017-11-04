VIDEO: Skill, Will and Thrills for BWFH at the FCIAC Final

FIELD HOCKEY
Whether it was sharpened skills, a determined will, or just the promised thrill of victory, the Wave had it all in winning its first FCIAC Championship in two years in a shutout, 3-0 over Wilton in Norwalk on Thursday night.
