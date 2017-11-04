Darien Times

VIDEO: Skill, Will and Thrills for BWFH at the FCIAC Final

By Steven Buono on November 4, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

FIELD HOCKEY

Whether it was sharpened skills, a determined will, or just the promised thrill of victory, the Wave had it all in winning its first FCIAC Championship in two years in a shutout, 3-0 over Wilton in Norwalk on Thursday night.

Steven Buono

Steven Buono


Darien Times Sports Editor since 2000

