Duo Piano group concert to be held at the DCA this Sunday

The Duo Piano Group will again entertain the crowd at their next concert, “A Musical Toy Box,” a bountiful seasonal menu to suit every taste. Light refreshments will be served.

Performers: Yoko Araki, Kathy Edwards, Fiona Hallinan, Michael Karpilow, Lisa Nakamura, Eri Nonami and Yuki Yamaguchi. Guest violinist Darwin Shen. Music Director: Sandra Shaw Murphy.



Tickets are $15, or $10 for DCA members.

The DCA Duo Piano Group is an enthusiastic group of accomplished amateur pianists who play together for fun and to continue their musical education. They perform twice-yearly concerts to help support the mission of the DCA.

Reservations are requested and may be made online through dariendca.org, or by contacting the DCA at [email protected] or 203-655-9050 extension 10. This musical event will be held at the DCA, 274 Middlesex Road in Darien. The Duo Piano Group welcomes performers of varying levels of piano proficiency, and invites those interested in joining to contact Kathy Edwards at 203-972-3292.