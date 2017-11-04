Fore! Darien Library mini golf fundraiser returns

The fourth Annual Darien Library mini golf fundraiser, where players of all ages will putt their way through the Library. The 18-hole miniature golf course will be set up throughout the building on Saturday, Nov. 18, along with face painting, games and other activities. Mini golf runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the cost is $5 per player — each player will also receive a free hot dog.

Holes are being sponsored by generous businesses and individuals. Premier hole sponsors: Baywater Properties, Ring’s End, and the Wyper Family. Hole sponsors include Nedder and Associates, Remedy Partners, The Ochman Family, GWAY Printing & Graphics, the Eising Family, Palmer’s Market, TD Bank, the Whidden Family, First County Bank, Carta, McAlister & Moore, and Dr. Maryann Lehmann. Tee and Green sponsors include Alan Hyatt Landscaping, Merrill Lynch Darien, Kumon, Crescendo Music, Michael Joseph’s Catering, and the Darien Toy Box. The “19th Hole” is sponsored by Chocolate Works Darien, Frosty Bear Café, and Espresso Neat.

This event is being organized by members of the Darien Library Board of Trustees Fundraising Committee: Alex Eising (Mini Golf Chair), Allegra Erickson, Tara Ochman, Tammy Sload, Millyn Gaaserud, and Michael Cippoletti. All proceeds from Darien Library Mini Golf will go directly to the purchase of books, movies, and technology as well as the support of countless programming opportunities throughout the year. For more information, visit darienlibrary.org/minigolf or contact the Darien Library Administrative Office at 203-669-5220.