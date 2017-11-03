DCA women’s luncheon: Culinary tours of Italy and Spain

The DCA is offering a talk on culinary tours of Italy and Spain featuring Cindy Palmer Dean for its women’s luncheon.

The event is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 12:15 to 2 p.m. at the DCA. It is $20 for members, $25 for the public.

Prepayment is required by noon on Monday, Nov. 6.

Dean will share her tour experiences, explain how a family owned supermarket got into the tour business and talkabout the 2018 tours that Palmer’s has planned.

Tour activities include truffle hunting, cooked alongside a Michelin starred chef, or tasted ten different varieties of grappa at a distillery. Other activities include visiting Keukenhof Gardens in Holland, going behind the scenes at the Royal Spanish riding school, attending the Truffle Fair of Moncalvo or the ancient Greek ruins in Sicily.

Men are welcome, too. Luncheon will be provided by Palmer’s Catering and Events.