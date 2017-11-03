Francesca Marie Forlivio, Darien High Class of ’10, engaged to Thomas Hall Lipp of Fairfield

John and Wanda Forlivio, of Darien, announce the engagement of their daughter, Francesca Marie Forlivio, to Thomas Hall Lipp, son of Joseph John (Jay) and Sharon Lipp, of Fairfield.

The future bride is a 2010 graduate of Darien High School and a 2014 graduate of The Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with concentrations in finance, marketing and communications. Francesca is the Director of Human Resources and a VP of Personal Lines Sales at The John M. Glover Agency in Norwalk.

The future groom is a 2010 graduate of Fairfield Ludlowe High School and a 2014 graduate of The Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Africa studies. Thomas works for the government, based in New York City.

Francesca and Tom met in 2012 while both studying abroad in London.

The couple resides in Darien and a July wedding is planned.