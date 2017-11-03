Painting night out offered at the Darien Arts Center

Darien Arts Center is currently accepting registrations for an adult Painting Night Out with regarded Darien artist, Barbara Simonson that takes place on Nov. 9 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Participants will learn floral painting techniques in a relaxed and supportive environment in the well-lit and spacious DAC Visual Arts Studio. All levels are welcome and materials and light refreshments will be provided.

Simonson is a Darien artist and her work is in private collections throughout the United States, as well as California State University and the Las Vegas Museum of Art. She is an invited exhibiting member of the National Arts Club and the Catharine Lorillard Arts Club in Manhattan, the Northeast Watercolor Society, and the Edward Hopper Museum in Nyack, New York. Simonson is also a demonstrating artist of the Connecticut Classic Arts group.

Fee for the workshop is $40, with no registration fee. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Town Hall. To register or for more information, visit

darienarts.org

or call

203- 655-8683

.