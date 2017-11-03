Darien Times

Letter: Stevenson and team have proven they have what it takes

By Darien Times on November 3, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I am writing today to express my support for the team of Jayme Stevenson, Susan Marks and Kip Koons. Darien is extremely fortunate to have such an incredible team as our leaders. Having worked with them and seeing first hand how they move our Town in the right direction is truly inspirational.

The team has proven it has what it takes to manage Darien. They are transparent, accountable and open to the ideas of all stakeholders. In this time of insecurities in our state we know they are working tirelessly to help protect our interests. They have helped our budgets with honesty and openness in a bipartisan manner that has kept our Town fiscally healthy and running smoothly.

Please join me in voting for Jayme, Susan and Kip.

Jerry Nielsen

Darien

The writer is a former Darien selectman.

 

