Obituary: William E. Chipman

William E. Chipman, born in Easton, PA on April 23, 1924, the son of John S. Chipman and Emilie Michler Zulick, passed away on October 24, 2017.

After public schooling, he graduated from Phillips Academy, Andover, MA in 1943, attended Bates College and Yale University in the Navy V-12, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley after his ship was decommissioned in Bremerton, WA in 1946.

He returned east after college and joined the hosiery firm, Chas Chipman Sons Co., served as President until its merger to form Chipman-Union Mfg. Co. in 1972, and continued as Chairman of the Board until retirement in 1985. He was active in the National Assn of Hosiery Mfgs serving as President in 1979-80. As a member of The Union League Club of New York, he was active on its Board of Governors.

Golf and fishing were his pleasures, and he enjoyed membership in Pine Valley Golf Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club of Naples, FL. Fishing for trout, bonefish and Atlantic salmon were a lifetime love, and he travelled extensively for his sport.

His first marriage to June Fitzgerald ended with her death in 1986. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Theresa Vadnais Chipman, stepdaughter Patricia Clerkin, sister-in-law, Gloria Chipman, seven nieces and nephews and their children. His brothers Frank L. Chipman of Greenville, NC, and Thomas C. Zulick III of Easton, PA, and sister, Mary Elizabeth (Molly) Zulick, predeceased him.

There will be a memorial service at The Bower Chapel at Moorings Park on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a reception in the Library at the Clubhouse at Moorings Park. A private graveside service will be held at the Easton Cemetery, in Easton, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, all friends are asked to let their memories serve as a memorial to this man.