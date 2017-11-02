Darien resident loses more than $9,000 to phone scam

Police are investigating a phone scam that led a Darien resident to wire $9,000 to a fraudulent caller. According to police, the victim was contacted by a man claiming to work for Microsoft. He told her that she owed the company reimbursement for computer software she had purchased and instructed her to download a program called “Any Desk” to help guide her through the reimbursement process.



The victim told police she downloaded the software and the caller was able to gain access to her computer. While explaining how the money would be transferred, the caller allegedly moved money from within her bank accounts to make it look as though a deposit had been made.



He told the woman he had over-deposited funds into her account and she would need to refund him $9,000. The victim then went to the bank, withdrew the money and deposited the full amount in another account as instructed by the caller. When reviewing her account later the woman realized no deposit had been made into her own account. An investigation into the call and scam are still ongoing.



According to Darien police, many of the computer/phone scams that the department investigates involve some sort of overpayment/reimbursement transaction between the scammer and victim. The scammer “overpays” the victim (in a variety of methods) and requires the victim to reimburse them the overpayment. The money that the victim reimburses ends up being their own money. If someone is approached with this overpayment/reimbursement scenario, they should consider that this is not normal business practice and proceed with caution.