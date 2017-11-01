Darien Times

Letter: Susan Marks keeps an open mind

By Stacey Tié on November 1, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I first met Susan Marks working out at the YMCA three years ago. The qualities that first drew me to her were her work ethic and positivity. She is passionate about Darien. She believes in doing the right thing and what is best for our town. When she asked me to join her on the fireworks committee two years ago, I quickly jumped at the opportunity, and served two years with her on this committee. She keeps an open mind and seeks out input of residents from all walks of life to guide her while making her decisions on the Board of Selectmen. This is quality that is key and rare in an elected official. That is why I’m voting for her for selectman.

Stacey Tié

Darien

 

