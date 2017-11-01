Darien Times

Congressman Jim Himes releases statement on NYC terror attack

By Dan Arestia on November 1, 2017 in Lead News, People, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04), released the following statement on yesterday’s terror attacks in New York City that left eight dead and eleven injured:

“Today, we mourn for the victims of yesterday’s terror attack in New York and pray for comfort for their families. But, the actions of a madman, who appears to have been motivated by the most violent fringes of Islam, cannot shake us as a nation. I spent a portion of my career working in lower Manhattan, including on 9/11, and know the people there to be among the strongest and most resilient in the world. We must continue to do everything we can to combat violent extremism and terror in all its forms and work with federal, state and local law enforcement to prevent future attacks. “

