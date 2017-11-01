UPDATE: Post Road by the Darien YMCA is reopened to traffic

UPDATE 9:20 am. — Post Road has be reopened to normal traffic as per Darien Police. The Darien YMCA has also reopened.

9:06 a.m. — The Darien YMCA is closed until further notice due to a downed live wire on the Post Road near its location. Holly Pond school start is delayed.

An emergency road closure of Boston Post Road (US 1) between Gardiner Street and Hampton Road is in effect according to Darien Police. Darien Police report that a primary is burning and arcing in the roadway

Eversource currently has electrical line crews on scene and is assessing the cause. Darien Police officers are on scene to assist with traffic and scene safety. Detour signs have been deployed and officers will remain in the area until the situation is fully resolved.

At this time, an ETA to regain full traffic flow is not known.

Darien Police are requesting that motorists and pedestrians avoid the area and seek alternate routes to their destination this morning. There have been no injuries or any damage caused by this electrical issue.

Further updates will be released as the remediation and repair work continue through the morning.