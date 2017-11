Splash Car Wash, with 18 locations in Connecticut and New York, announced that it will once again honor all military veterans and active-duty personnel by washing their cars for free on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

Splash joins a group of carwash owners across the U.S. and in three other countries who participate in an effort known as Grace for Vets.

Veterans and active-duty personnel can get more information about participating carwashes by visiting graceforvets.com.