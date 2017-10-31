SLIDESHOW: DCA annual Halloween parade

All photos Laureen Vellante

The Darien Community Association held its annual Mom’s Morning In Halloween Parade, on Friday, Oct. 27.

Parents, caregivers and grandparents brought their costumed little characters for trick or treating at the doors of local merchants in Darien.

For more information on DCA programs, view dariendca.org or contact the DCA at 203-655-9050 ext.10 or [email protected]. To receive emails with details of upcoming monthly Mom’s Morning In events, please send your email address to the DCA.