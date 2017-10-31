Darien Times

SLIDESHOW: DCA annual Halloween parade

By Darien Times on October 31, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Sebastian and Spencer Lin

Britton and London Stallmeyer

Sophie and Emiliana Huppertz

Victoria Stoddard, Margaux Izard and Marley Smith

DSC_8801

Sebastian Lin

Olivia Shimojo

Isabella Warga

Heidi Carter

Finley Boris

Maggie Pawlowski and Charlie Koncz

Owen Harris and Emma Smaldon

Holland Kaschel

Bennett Roe

Hudson Bartch

DSC_8877

DSC_8886

DSC_8894

All photos Laureen Vellante

The Darien Community Association held its annual Mom’s Morning In Halloween Parade, on Friday, Oct. 27.

Parents, caregivers and grandparents brought their costumed little characters for trick or treating at the doors of local merchants in Darien. 

For more information on DCA programs, view dariendca.org or contact the DCA at 203-655-9050 ext.10 or [email protected]. To receive emails with details of upcoming monthly Mom’s Morning In events, please send your email address to the DCA.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Sacred Heart University poll: Half of state’s higher earners may leave in next five years Next Post Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas L. Friedman speaks to sold-out audience at Community Fund event
About author
Darien Times

Darien Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Darien Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Darien Times, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress