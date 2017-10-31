Obituary: Edward Carabillo, 90, of Darien and Misquamicut, RI

Edward Carabillo, 90, of Darien and Misquamicut, RI, husband of the late Nancy (Berry) Carabillo, died Sunday October 15, 2017 in a motor vehicle accident.

The son of Antonio and Laura (Pallanga) Carabillo, Ed was born and raised in Hartford and graduated from Weaver High School. After discharge from the U.S. Army, he attended Willimantic State Teachers College, where he met and married his beloved Nancy. Ed and Nancy were married for 50 years before she passed away from ALS in 2001.

A licensed hairdresser and gifted salesman, Ed worked many years for Clairol, finishing as a corporate executive in their NYC headquarters. Ed then bought a beauty supply business, The Brownie Company, in New Haven, where he employed a number of family members, including his 3 daughters and his nephew Rodney Carabillo. In his later years, Ed continued working in the beauty supply industry, most recently at CosmoPro in Norwalk, CT.

Ed is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Caroline and William Wall of Wallingford, Antonia and Richard Conti of Coventry, and Henrica and Aaron Holden of Granby, as well as grandchildren, Brian Wall and partner Jenny Macintosh, Peter and his wife Deanna Wall, Timothy and his wife Tina Wall, Kevin Wall and his girlfriend Amy Reno, Nicholas Holden, Christopher Holden, Faith Conti and Nancy Conti, several nieces and nephews, and his significant other, Natalie Einson of Westport.

Ed was predeceased by brothers Frank, Jim and Dom, and grandson Daniel.

Ed was very active in St. Thomas More Church in Darien where he served as a Eucharist Minister and usher, formerly organized the Children’s Mass, and managed the Count Team. He also volunteered his time in the Darien community and for several charitable events.

Ed’s biggest joy was “keeping the family together.” He loved sharing stories with family and friends. Grandpop, as he was affectionately called by family for his final 34 years, was an avid fan of the New York Giants, the Boston Red Sox, UConn and local restaurants. He devoured the New York Times, the Daily News, and 3 local papers, and Ed would gladly talk about national and local politics and events with anyone he met.

Bishop Emeritus Paul S. Loverde of Arlington, VA will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Road, Glastonbury, CT on Saturday November 11, 2017 at 10 a.m., with interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association of CT, 4 Oxford Road, Unit D-4, Milford, CT 06460, Americares, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

The Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Manchester has care of arrangements. To leave a message for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.