Darien rowers place top 10 with CBC at Head of the Charles

CBC racers mark the moment at the Head of the Charles.

ROWING

Connecticut Boat Club (CBC) raced in the 53rd Head of the Charles Regatta in Cambridge, Mass., recently finishing in the top 10.

The 3-mile-long course is the world’s largest regatta attracting thousands of athletes from all over the world.

The Women’s Youth 8 placed seventh beating last year’s placement of 10th place out of 85 boats.

This win guarantees the Varsity 8 a place in next year’s world renown race.

Also competing this year was the CBC Women’s Youth Coxed Quad which was a first for CBC and the second time only the regatta has held this event.

darien-103017boatWomen’s Youth 8: Cece Challe of New Canaan (coxswain), Julia Abbruzzese of Darien and Ridgefield, Ella Petreski of Pound Ridge NY, Heidi Jacobson of Greenwich, Olivia Luther of Fairfield, Catherine Garrett of Darien, Ellie Urdang of Greenwich, Kat Kern of Greenwich, and Jenna Macrae of Stamford. 

Women’s Youth Coxed Quad: Bella Fox of Wilton (coxswain), Paige Purcel of Ridgefield, Eleanor Imire of Wilton, Bridget Galloway of Ridgefield, and Lelah Conway of Wilton

